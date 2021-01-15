Suspect arrested in Palmer Lake shooting

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Department confirmed a suspect in a deadly shooting in Palmer Lake is now in custody.

On Friday, the Regional Fugitives Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and explosives, and the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit found and arrested Jose Alfredo Romero, 36.

Deputies say Romero was booked into the El Paso County Jail and is charged with First Degree Murder.

The Palmer Lake Police Department initially responded to a shooting Thursday at 4:26 p.m. that happened in the 700 block of Highway 105.

At the scene, deputies and officers found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies have yet to release the identity of the victim. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Department tip line at (719)-520-6666.