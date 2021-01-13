Children’s Colorado seeing Rise in MIS-C cases in minorities

News

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children’s Hospital in Colorado is noticing a trend in patients diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare but serious condition linked to COVID-19.



In December, Children’s Hospital in Colorado says they saw 20 cases across Colorado. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are now 30 cases across the state. This condition seems to be more prevalent in minorities.

According to the CDC, 37% of cases found are in Hispanic children, 34% in Black children, and 19% in white children.



“Currently our hypothesis is that the higher number of cases of MIS-C found in Hispanic and Black population is secondary to higher exposure of COVID-19. Having said that, we are very early in our learning curve of MIS-C and we still need to see if there are other hosts which will make you more susceptible to this complication of COVID-19," added Dr. Camila Londono-Obregon with Children's Colorado.

The multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children is a rare complication of COVID-19, but there have been more cases showing up in the last few months.



“I want to be very clear that usually with MIS-C what you see is the patient infected or exposed with COVID-19 have a very mild case of COVID, some patients might have been asymptomatic," said Dr. Londono-Obregon.

She went on to explain that MIS-C usually presents itself after four weeks of COVID exposure or infection.



“So some of the time the parents do not even know that their child had COVID and it is not until the parents come into the hospital and we find evidence that they realized, oh yes, we had this exposure," added Dr. Londono-Obregon.



Dr. Londono-Obregon suggests parents lookout for symptoms that are similar to the COVID-19 symptoms.



Those symptoms can range anywhere from fatigue, vomiting, chills, fever, and cough just to name a few.



Last year the state of Colorado saw two deaths attributed to MIS-C —though a low number, the number of cases seen in December is concerning.



“It is extremely, extremely rare and the only way to prevent MIS-C is to prevent COVID-19 infection.”



Children’s Colorado suggests following CDC COVID-19 suggested guidelines of washing hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.