Rep. Lauren Boebert stopped by Capitol Police after setting off metal detectors

(KRDO) -- According to The Denver Post, Representative Lauren Boebert was detained at a security stop at the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night.

A CNN reporter posted a Tweet at 5:24 p.m., saying Boebert was in a standoff with Capitol Police after failing to pass through newly installed metal detectors outside the chamber doors.

RIGHT NOW-> Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capital Hill is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021

Initially, according to Nobles, Boebert refused to allow police to search her bag.

Capitol Police won’t let her in until Boebert shows them what is in her bag, she won’t and is now standing by the entrance of the chamber. She is respectful but defiant. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021

By 5:49 Capitol Police allowed her into the chamber. The Denver Post said it's unclear how the matter was resolved.

An hour later, Boebert responded to the incident on her Twitter saying:

I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex.



Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 13, 2021

The metal detectors were installed Tuesday, following what happened last week after people stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing congress to evacuate.

Lawmakers are currently allowed to carry firearms on U.S. Capitol Ground, but with some limitations. A 1967 regulation says no federal or District of Columbia laws "shall prohibit any Member of Congress from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office" or "from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely unwrapped."

Lawmakers are barred from bringing weapons into the House chamber and other nearby areas, the regulations say, according to a letter Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., wrote in 2018. However, aides can carry lawmakers’ weapons for them on the Capitol complex, he wrote.