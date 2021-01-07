Colorado Springs woman credits COVID-19 for saving her life

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman said getting tested for COVID-19 saved her life.

Shortly after New Year's, Anita King started experiencing difficulty breathing. Believing it was a symptom of COVID-19, King said she called her doctor to find the nearest testing location.

"They said, well go to the ER and let them check it out and rule things out, rather than rule things in," King said.

After undergoing a series of tests, doctors diagnosed King with a pulmonary embolism, after finding blood clots on her lungs.

"I mean, that’s a very scary thing...because these clots if they travel, it can lead to stroke, it can lead to a brain aneurysm. So, something definitely worse could have happened."

Following early detection, King said she's been able to receive treatment at home. However, she credits COVID-19 for saving her life. Otherwise, she said she would have ignored her symptoms and stayed home, instead of going in for tests.

"Just thankful. Because I one-hundred percent believe, if there wasn’t a COVID-19 thing going on, I would have let it go. I would have said, let’s see what happens."