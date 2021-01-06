El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man and woman on sexual assault charges

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of two suspects charged with sexual assault.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says an investigation began in eastern El Paso County on May 15, 2020. The victim told investigators that during the assault, the suspects eluded to additional victims.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation aided Sheriff's Office Detectives extensively during this case, leading to an arrest made on Jan. 6, by the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives identified the two suspects as Annette Nissim, 61, and Frank Gonsalves, 62. Both were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail. They face sexual assault - drug/alcohol-induced and unlawful sexual contact charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is also asking anyone who has information or have been victimized by Nissim or Gonsalves to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)-510-6666.