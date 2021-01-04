New COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials begin in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lynn Institute of the Rockies becomes one of the first in Colorado Springs to begin phase three clinical trials of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Dr. Ripley Hollister, who is also leading Moderna trials at the Colorado Springs clinic, said they are currently enrolling about 300 volunteers for the study. It's part of a larger effort comprising of 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico.

"In this study, the protocol will call for a 2 to 1 vaccine to placebo. So, basically 68% of the people who enroll in this trial will receive the active vaccine," Hollister said.

Participants must be over the age of 18 with healthy medical conditions.

"The way that this study has been engineered is to mirror what's going on with the pandemic, so it is pretty open."

One significant difference in the Novavax vaccine compared to others is that it's protein based.

"This actually takes the whole process a step down the road. So, we don't give messenger RNA. We give the actual sort of analog of the spike protein. That spike protein then goes into the immune system and stimulates these blocking antibodies."

Early studies, according to Hollister, indicated the blocking antibodies developed from the vaccine were actually superior to the blocking antibodies in patients developed from the actual disease.

Storage of the Novavax vaccine is also simpler.

"The Pfizer vaccine, down on the far end of the spectrum, has to be stored 70 degrees below zero. Modera is simple freezing. But the Novavax stays even one step easier, by just actual refrigeration."

