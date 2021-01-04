Home invasion in Colorado Springs sends one person to the hospital

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was sent to the hospital early Monday morning with several injuries, after multiple suspects broke into his apartment and robbed him.

Colorado Springs police said they responded to a call of a home invasion in the 7500 block of Copper Crest View, just after midnight on Monday.

According to CSPD, the victim said 4 to 5 suspects broke into his apartment and assaulted him. While he was being beaten, the victim said the rest of the suspects took several items, include clothing, from his apartment. Investigators said the victim was transported to a local hospital for multiple non-life-threatening injuries to his head and face.

At this time, no suspects have not been identified, and CSPD is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.