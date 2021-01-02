Broncos legend and Hall of Fame running back dies at 78

News

DENVER (KRDO) - Legendary Broncos running back and Hall of Famer Floyd Little, has died at 78.

Little, known to fans as "The Franchise", died Friday evening from complications of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET) cancer at his home in Henderson, Nevada. His son Marc, tweeting about the loss of his father.

On January 1, 2021, my best friend, my father, met Jesus Christ. I cannot be more happy for him. I will miss him more than I can fathom. I was blessed to have Floyd Little as my father. I am the luckiest son in the world. https://t.co/bduj250awH — Marc Little (@ProdigalRepub) January 2, 2021

Little was the sixth pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft by the Broncos and spent 9 years playing for Denver, racking up 6,323 rushing yards, 2,418 receiving yards, and 54 career touchdowns. Little was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, who led the AFL in combined yards in 1967 and 1968. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010,