Arsonist arrested in Colorado Springs after starting 9 fires in one day

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - A man was arrested after he allegedly started 9 different fires in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they received calls about a man who lit a fire in the 1000 block of South Tejon around 4:15 pm on Friday.

According to police, the suspect, who they identified as James Guffey, set fires to planters in front of a business, damaged other property, then went behind the building and lit another fire, before leaving the area.

Investigators said Guffey then lit a series of fires in the dry vegetation on Mill Street, next to the alley, and continued north lighting additional fires until he was apprehended by police lighting his ninth fire at an occupied business in the 800 block of Sierra Madre Street.

Police said Guffey admitted to lighting the fires by using a large torch lighter. Investigators said the recent snows and quick response by both CSFD and CSPD in tracking the suspect, was instrumental in limiting the amount of fire damage done.