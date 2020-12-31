AdAmAn Club’s 99th firework show atop Pikes Peak gets bonus

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The AdAmAn club is making it’s 99th trek up Pikes Peak for their annual New Year’s Eve Firework show.

It's one of Colorado's oldest New Year traditions, dating back to 1922.

This year, the club's trek up Pikes Peak looks different amid new Covid-19 precautions. Their usual two-day climb up the mountain will be done in just one day, instead.

The group is also splitting up into two groups of 10, with the first group ascending the 13-mile Barr trail at 5 a.m. New Year's Eve morning.

The other is heading up the other side of Pikes Peak, taking off from Glen Cove around 8:30 a.m.

The groups will meet up at the very top of Pikes Peak, just in time to celebrate the 150th birthday of Colorado Springs.

“We usually just do a very small five-shell show at 9 o'clock," says David Artusi, member of the AdAmAn Club. "This year we’re going to do a 150-shell show at 9 o'clock. The mayor will be there.”

The firework show to ring in the long-awaited end of 2020 will begin at midnight.

Another tradition of the AdAmAn Club is flashing mirrors down at the city during the day. If you see light reflecting toward you, they invite you to take a mirror and shine light right back at them.