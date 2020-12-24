Two burn victims in hospital after Christmas Eve fire in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 4626 Oro Blanco Dr. around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Crews say the fire is currently under control and confirmed two victims were transported to a local hospital to treat burns injuries.

#ColorqdoSpeingsFire on scene of a working structure fire at 4626 Oro Blanco Dr. E17 first unit on scene. Fire is currently@under control. one burn victim being transported to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/P3JnO0iXl3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 25, 2020

No word on what started the fire or the extent of damage done to the house.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.