today at 9:41 pm
Two burn victims in hospital after Christmas Eve fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 4626 Oro Blanco Dr. around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Crews say the fire is currently under control and confirmed two victims were transported to a local hospital to treat burns injuries.

No word on what started the fire or the extent of damage done to the house.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.

