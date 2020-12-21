CHSAA announces variance approval allowing Season B sports to start practicing in January

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Monday, new variances will allow all Season B sports and activities to begin practice starting January 18.

CHSAA said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and State officials approved the variances after multiple meetings last week and over the weekend. Before negotiations, Season B was set to begin on February 1.

"For months, our office has been laser-focused on students and the safe resumption of high school sports and activities in 2021," said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. "The conversations with CDPHE and the Governor's COVID Response Team to resume Season B sports have been intentional and assertive. Though it has taken many late nights and weekends, we are thrilled that our student-athletes, member schools, and local school communities have a resolution. Educationally-based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom."

The following sports will begin practice on January 18:

Ice hockey

Girls swimming

Wrestling

Basketball

Competitive spirit

CHSAA has already planned a series of virtual meetings with athletic directors and coaches to provide further details on how each sport will function under COVID guidelines.