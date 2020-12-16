2021 college applications see slight uptick in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The college class of 2020 is like any other, as they navigate the pandemic. Fear and anxiety with the ongoing public health crisis forced some students to make tough decisions.

Dawn Boden, Career and College Access Specialist with District 11, says this caused a lot of uncertainty.

"A lot of students delayed this semester and chose to take classes closer to home," Boden said.

District 11 is put an extra focus on making sure high school seniors stay focused on their future. D11 officials say their college application rate is up this school year.

"Class of 2021 is having a lot of options and we are encouraged right now that our application rate is up 21% for students with at least one application," Boden said.

This is encouraging news despite the challenges presented this year with virtual learning.

"Students are still accessing applications, still talking to counselors and parents, and are recognizing that in today's economy needing a credential after high school is more important," Boden said.

The Army recruiting office in northeast Colorado Springs says they also have seen a slight increase in interested recruits. However, District 11 says the number of students interested in the military after high school has remained steady for them, at about 5%.

The 2020 Colorado Talent Pipeline report also shows 88.8% of tier one top jobs in Colorado require a credential past high school. This is why counselors are encouraging seniors to apply.