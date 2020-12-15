Windy conditions pose challenge for snowplow drivers

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation had 20 snowplows clearing the roads in El Paso County Tuesday morning, but it wasn't easy.

“Blowing snow is a challenge for our CDOT drivers," said Michelle Peulen, CDOT's Chief Communication Officer. "They plow the roadways but then with the snow blowing, it blows right back on, so they have to do more passes to get the roads clear."

Peulen said the biggest danger to drivers in these conditions is the varying road conditions, as conditions in downtown Colorado Springs starkly contrast those in Monument and north Colorado Springs.

"If you're planning on traveling to higher elevations, you will encounter icy roads and snowpack," said Peulen.

The Colorado Springs Public Work and Maintenance Division reported their snow plow drivers seeing black ice on primary and secondary roads.

Peulen said the higher volume of traffic on interstates reduces the risk of black ice, but drivers should still be weary of it on on-ramps, off-ramps, and bridges.