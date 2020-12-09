Street closed for the rest of the week after a major water main break in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities announced Wednesday night Chelton Road, between Astrozon Boulevard. and Barkman Circle, will be closed all day Thursday and into Friday due to a water main break.

Co. Springs Utilities say the water main break was initially reported at 8:30 p.m.

Our crews are responding to a water main break that was first reported at 8:30 p.m. We will have Chelton Rd. between Astrozon Blvd. & Barkman Circle closed all day Thursday and into Friday as we make repairs. Please avoid the area if possible. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/zUORiOasJd — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 10, 2020

No word on how the water main break will affect nearby customers and residents.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work on stopping the water.