Published 10:39 pm

Street closed for the rest of the week after a major water main break in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities announced Wednesday night Chelton Road, between Astrozon Boulevard. and Barkman Circle, will be closed all day Thursday and into Friday due to a water main break.

Co. Springs Utilities say the water main break was initially reported at 8:30 p.m.

No word on how the water main break will affect nearby customers and residents.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work on stopping the water.

Shelby Filangi

