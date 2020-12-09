More Coloradans signing up for state benefit program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the pandemic continues to impact Coloradans, more are signing up for an online program to receive benefits from the state.

Colorado PEAK is an all-online program where people can sign up to see if they qualify for healthcare, childcare, and food assistance benefits. Karen Logan, the Economic and Administrative Services Director for El Paso County Department of Human Services, says they have seen an uptick in county residents signing up for the program.

"What we were seeing before which was about 50 to 60 percent of our applications through PEAK has now jumped to 90 percent," Logan says.

To apply for Colorado PEAK click here.

