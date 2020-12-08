Local decorating company hopes to see increase in revenues with new order

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Weddings are among those events classified as "essential" by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. However, mask-wearing, social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety measures must be implemented by organizers.

For 25 years, Five Star Decor has dedicated themselves to making dreams come true.

"When I hand off a bridal bouquet and my bride responds with, it is exactly what I envision, that's my applause," shared Nancy Hankin, Owner of Five Star Decor.

Lately, that feeling is a mere memory. The pandemic has put her business to a screeching halt. Five Star Decor saw a 75% decrease in revenue in 2020 and a lot of their events have been postponed.

Still, Five Star has adjusted to the new COVID-19 landscape, decorating venues for small weddings and even adding hand sanitizer and masks to their packages. With the new order in place, Hankin hopes things turn around.

According to the State, social receptions or parties associated with weddings still must follow indoor and outdoor covid-19 capacity guidelines.