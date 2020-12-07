Worship and ceremonies now classified as essential in Colorado
Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday night worship and ceremonies, such as weddings and funerals, are now classified as essential.
An amendment to the current COVID-19 dial now considers these ceremonies critical services.
People must still wear masks indoors, practice social distancing, and outdoor activities are strongly preferred.
Of course they did. Because the courts have already ruled that way. CDPHE was about to get sued!