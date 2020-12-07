Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:10 pm

Worship and ceremonies now classified as essential in Colorado

Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday night worship and ceremonies, such as weddings and funerals, are now classified as essential.

An amendment to the current COVID-19 dial now considers these ceremonies critical services.

People must still wear masks indoors, practice social distancing, and outdoor activities are strongly preferred.

Coronavirus / Health / Local News / State & Regional News

Shelby Filangi

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content