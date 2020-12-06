Man killed in rollover crash in Baca County

News

BACA CO., Colo (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating, after one person was killed in a crash in Baca County.

According to CSP, a 2001 GMC Sonoma was traveling southbound on CO 287, when it ran off the left side of the road.

The Sonoma came back across the roadway and began to rotate clockwise. It then moved across the road and down a ditch where it overturned, causing the driver to be ejected from the truck on the west side of the highway.

The driver, identified as Curtis Blake from Grand Junction, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have determined Blake was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is also suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at (719) 544-2424.