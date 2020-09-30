The Pueblo West football team hoping for a few more “dubs” this season

News

After getting to within a game of the state championship, Pueblo West was jacked for the season to start back up but after the season was delayed, it only made the Cyclones hungrier, "We're just so excited. Everybody was sure it was going to be in spring. We didn't even think it was a possibility that we were going to have it now. Now that we're having it in the fall, everyone is super stoked," says Pueblo West defensive end, Lukas Moran, Jeremiah Sanchez added, "I'm super excited. That couple of months, and not doing the summer stuff, it really affected me just not playing football. That's the first time in my life that I wasn't practicing or something."

Twelve starters are back including Moran and Sanchez. The Cyclones say they want to see more consistency in their play and that will be put to the test with only a six game regular season and no time to mess around because they want that state title, "We have to get to that point at sometime. We've knocked on that door a few years in a row, but we have to kick it in at some point," says Moran, "The way I see it, we gotta win every game," says Sanchez.

P Dub head coach Clint Buderus is in his third year and he looks baller with his mask but it does throw off his star d-lineman, "I can't tell the difference between him and his brother. I always come up to him instead of his brother. Then I realize it and I just walk away, I don't really say anything," says Moran. Buderus added, "I hadn't noticed it. He walked up and doesn't say anything, so it might happen, but I haven't noticed it. It is hard to communicate. If feels like everything is muffled; the things you say. It makes it tough to communicate with kids. They don't see your lips moving and they don't respond. They're like, 'Is he talking to me?' It's a little different, but we'll get used to it."