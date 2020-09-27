Colorado Springs protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People chanted outside City Hall, and marched throughout Downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, protesting the decision made in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky earlier this week.

Breonna Taylor was killed when police executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment and fired shots back at her boyfriend, who claims he only shot his gun in self defense when he didn't hear officers identify themselves.

Friday, the grand jury brought wanton endangerment charges against one of the three officers who responded for firing wildly into the apartment building -- but nothing specifically for Taylor's death.

People protesting the decision told KRDO it sets a dangerous precedent for future cases like this all across the country.

"She deserved more. We deserve more from the people who are supposed to protect us," said Kate Ferdinandi.

Some people said it makes them even more worried about police encounters.

"When I see police there's just like a feeling that goes over my heart. It's never a good feeling," said Damien Clark.

Many of the people were still calling for the same local changes as previous protests.

The organizers -- a group called Colorado Springs Anti-Propaganda -- said the city's new police accountability board was just a way to keep protesters quiet.

"It's not for the community. It was a token for them to silence us and it worked for a little while," explained Autum Carter-Wallis. "A few of the people on there have ties to the police force. We didn't want police to call police accountable because that's what's gone on already and it hasn't gotten us anywhere."

The protest lasted a few hours. People marched from City Hall to the Police Operations Center and the El Paso County Courthouse.

The demonstration remained peaceful, despite a driver almost hitting one person and exiting his car with a golf club, as protesters blocked the intersection of Tejon and Colorado. Police quickly responded and de-escalated the situation.