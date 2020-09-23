Scheduled road work in El Paso County to include nighttime closures on I-25

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will close a stretch of Interstate 25 in El Paso and Douglas Counties this week, as part of a road widening project.

The closures will impact the southbound lanes between Monument and Castle Rock, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers should expect to detour at off- and on-ramps at County Line Rd. Traffic will be funneled into one lane before drivers are detoured on the ramps. All work will be dependent on weather and subject to change.

C-DOT says there are no alternate routes, so drivers should expect delays. Drivers can go to cotrip.org for current travel times, or sign up for project and travel alerts here.

Crews will be widening 18 miles of I-25 to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will be an Express Lane, where drivers can get to their destination faster in exchange for a toll. The current project also includes shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, installing wildlife crossings, and resurfacing. Crews will also repair any potholes caused by winter weather. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.

C-DOT is asking drivers to obey posted speed limits, and never speed in work zones. Officials are also urging drivers to watch for workers, and avoid using mobile devices while driving in work zones. C-DOT is also asking for a little patience as crews continue making progress on this project.