Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are looking for a driver who hit a woman Saturday night, then left the scene.

Investigators said the 52-year-old woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck by an SUV crossover making a right-hand turn onto northbound Centennial Boulevard from Garden of the Gods Road, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the hit-and-run driver was in a 2010 or newer Subaru Outback with a ski rack and front end damage from the crash.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at: (719) 444-7000.