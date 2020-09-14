Final nominees selected for Colorado Springs police accountability board

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs City Council members nominated their final selections for the Law Enforcement Transparents and Accountability Board.

The board will consist of 13 people, 11 members and 2 alternates.

The following names aren't officially on the board, but will be voted on at the next regular council meeting on September 22nd.

Deborah Walker, representing District 1

Brent Windebank, representing District 2

Terry Martinez, representing District 3

Justin Baker, representing District 4

Steve Kern, representing District 5

Kate Angulski, representing District 6

At large nominees are:

Dennis Moore

Luis Velez

Janice Frazier

Joe Aldaz

Rachel Flick

The two alternates are:

Rosita Camargo

Felicia Embry

City council members largely agreed on a majority of the candidates chosen for the new group. However, there were some concerns brought up when discussing two nominees: Rachel Flick, the wife of an El Paso County deputy who died in the line of duty, and Luis Velez, the former Colorado Springs and Pueblo police chief.

Representing District 4 in Southeast Colorado Springs, councilwoman Yolanda Avila expressed concern over the choice.

"Now I'm saying that they are good people, but are they the type of people who need to be on this commission to address police force or police brutality?" she questioned.

