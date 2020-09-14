El Paso County officials ease concerns over USPS election mailer with misleading information

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County officials are reminding citizens of the various ways to vote here in Colorado, after Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Postal Service for sending mailers to homes all across the country with misleading election information.

The mailer encourages people to request a ballot, and send it back fifteen days before the election to ensure it's counted.

However in Colorado, registered voters get ballots sent to their homes automatically, and they can actually mail them back within eight days of the election.

"As Secretary of State, it's my job to make sure Coloradans have the right voting information, and there were two things on the ballot that were inconsistent with voting in Colorado," Griswold said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America on Sunday.

Griswold argues the mailer could lead to voter fraud, as some people might miss their opportunity to vote thinking it's too late.

But El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Boerman told KRDO, if voters have any concerns about their ballot being counted, they can opt in for newly available ballot tracking technology at GoVoteColorado.com.