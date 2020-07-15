COVID-19 cases reported at Pueblo golf course, Colorado Springs bar and brewery

Coronavirus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Health officials are warning people about possible coronavirus exposure at Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, two employees tested positive for the virus.

The exposure time frame is from June 29 to July 3, 2020. The health department is urging people who were there during that time to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.

Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

El Paso County Public Health is reporting COVID-19 cases at a bar and a brewery in Colorado Springs.

On July 10, the health department reported three employees at Supernova Bar and Arcade tested positive for the virus.

On July 13th, the department reported two employees at Pikes Peak Brewing had tested positive.