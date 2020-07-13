District 49 to require masks for all students, staff, guests in fall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 49 made the announcement Monday that all students, staffers, and guests will be required to wear masks as classes return to in-person work and learning.
The district said that the decision was made with the recent resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks in mind. Initially, the district was only planning on having staffers wear masks.
New guidance from El Paso County Public Health reinforces this for our region, stating “all staff and students are encouraged to wear masks to the greatest extent possible while in proximity to other people,” a statement from D49 said.
Good, that explains why our homeschool group and every other one that I know of have seen exponential grows in the last weeks. Starve the government schools to death and with them the teachers union.
“growth” not “grows”, wish we could edit typos