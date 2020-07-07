Day of mutton bustin’ planned in Colorado Springs despite rodeo cancellation

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Even though the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been cancelled for 2020, there's still a chance to watch your young child get thrown from the back of a slippery sheep.

Organizers told KRDO Tuesday that mutton bustin' is a go for one day only at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs.

On July 25, young kids weighing less than 50 pounds can sign up to see who can ride a sheep for the longest amount of time. The event is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizer Rick Gillit says they're working on a registration page for participants because capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. We'll update this article when more information is available.

It's a simple concept and while it's no replacement for the full rodeo, it'll surely provide some laughs and a fun experience for the kids.