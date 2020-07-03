Search continues for missing Lakewood boy who may be in Colorado Springs area

News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Lakewood Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who may be in the Colorado Springs area.

Aiden Casaus. Photo courtesy Lakewood Police Dept.

According to our news partners at 9News, Aiden Casaus was last seen on June 28 when his mother, Francheska Lee Flores, picked him up from a friend's house. A warrant is out for Flores' arrest for violating a custody order, since she does not have custodial rights.

Francheska Lee Flores. Photo courtesy Lakewood Police Dept.

Lakewood Police believe Aiden's last known whereabouts were in Colorado Springs on June 29 with Flores' boyfriend, Zachery Estrada. The three are believed to have been spotted in a light blue sedan with unknown license plates.

Zachery Estrada. Photo courtesy Lakewood Police Dept.

Aiden Casaus is 4'11", 80 pounds, with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. Francheska Flores is 4'10", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She sometimes uses the surname Bernal. Zachery Estrada is 5'9", 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to Aiden's whereabouts, or if you may know where Flores or Estrada are, please contact Lakewood Police at 303-987-7103.