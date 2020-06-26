Massive house fire displaces three in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Three people and two dogs have been displaced following a fire that ripped through a residence in northern Colorado Springs.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Oak Hills Dr. just after midnight Friday. They arrived to find a massive fire at the front of the house. A third alarm was requested after flames spread to an acre of grass near the residence.

Nearby homes were put under voluntary evacuation orders for a short time as crews worked to extinguish the fire. No other homes were impacted.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation. No one was seriously hurt.

At this time a cause has not been determined. We will update this story as we receive more information from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.