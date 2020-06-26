Downtown Colorado Springs street dining continues this weekend

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The Dine Out Downtown event is back this weekend.

The event was so successful last weekend, that they brought it back for another weekend, this time adding more restaurants on another block of Tejon Street along Acacia Park.

Event organizers say Dine Out Downtown had an overwhelmingly positive response from diners and restaurants.

The event features a handful of restaurants, and local businesses in the area will be open during the event.

The expanded seating area outside will allow for people to social distance will also dining out.

Two seperate blocks of Tejon Street will be closed Friday night and all day Saturday.

The closest and easiest parking spot is the Nevada/Colorado garage.

Reservations are required, walk-up reservation will be accepted.

In the event of rain or adverse weather, it is possible that a restaurant may not be able to accommodate your reservation.