today at 11:44 am
Published 10:21 am

Colorado Springs psychologist outlines steps to coping with social isolation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown order that took affect in Colorado on March 26th, people are starting to feel the affects of social isolation.

Registered Psychotherapist, Kimberly Templin MA., from The Heart Counseling in Colorado Springs outlines steps to dealing with social isolation and loneliness during these times.

She recommends connecting regularly with loved ones via video messaging, spending time in nature and taking virtual exercise classes to stay busy.

