Colorado Springs assisted living facility sees 15 infected, 6 deaths from COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, 10 nursing homes in El Paso County are affected by the virus. At Winslow Court Assisted & Senior Living, 15 residents have reported positive with COVID-19, with six deaths.

According to Winslow Court's website, they are taking attentive precautions to protect residents against COVID-19. The Dining Room is closed to the public. Per the state’s guidelines to limit “group gatherings," Winslow Court is delivering meals and snacks to our resident’s apartments three times per day until further notice.

Residents can leave their apartment periodically throughout the day to stretch their legs or converse with neighbors in the community.

A resident is allowed to leave the building, however, they will be put on a 14-day quarantine upon readmission to the building. This means they will not be able to walk freely around the community and be required to stay in their apartment for at least 14 days after they were checked back in.

Certain people are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older people (over age 60), especially those over 80, making nursing homes susceptible to the virus.