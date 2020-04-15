Skip to Content
CPW rescues injured young hawk found next to cows

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, two Calhan-area residents, Carrie Guy and Margaret Radford, reported an injured red-tailed hawk surrounded by cows in a pasture east of Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region.

The tweet said CPW Officer Corey Adler found the 'young of the year' hawk sitting in the herd of cattle. A hawk that had died was also in the field nearby.

Adler said he believes the hawks got blown from a nest and couldn't get back. He took the bird to rehab at the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor campus in Pueblo.

