CPW rescues injured young hawk found next to cows
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, two Calhan-area residents, Carrie Guy and Margaret Radford, reported an injured red-tailed hawk surrounded by cows in a pasture east of Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region.
The tweet said CPW Officer Corey Adler found the 'young of the year' hawk sitting in the herd of cattle. A hawk that had died was also in the field nearby.
Adler said he believes the hawks got blown from a nest and couldn't get back. He took the bird to rehab at the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor campus in Pueblo.
