Colorado Springs residents claim they were shorted in stimulus checks, or IRS has wrong banking information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As federal stimulus checks start to become available in millions of bank accounts, several people in Colorado Springs are reporting shortages.

Alyssa Sursa is among the thousands who says she didn't receive a $500 credit for a 17-month-old baby girl. She can't reach anyone over the phone to fix it.

Sursa is among the thousands reporting similar issues.

Destiny Tafoya says the IRS tracking website is using the wrong number for her bank account. It has the last four of her social security number, instead of an account number. She's having a hard time reaching anyone at the IRS to remedy the problem.

Dozens of viewers are telling KRDO they either haven't received their check, are missing money, or the account numbers listed on the IRS site are wrong.

KRDO is working to find out what viewers can do if they feel there is an error. Check back here for more updates.