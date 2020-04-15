Better Business Bureau cautions against posting your senior photo on social media

News

(KRDO) - With high school seniors across the country missing out on a spring graduation, people are showing their solidarity through a new trend on Facebook. It seems like fun, but the Better Business Bureau is warning against these #ClassOf2020 posts.

Social media users are posting their senior portraits, along with their high school name and graduation year, to support the graduating class of 2020.

BBB warns scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these posts, and they will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions.

The organization says all it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live.

In other viral trends, people also post personal lists of things like the cars they’ve owned (including makes/model years), their favorite athletes, and their top 10 favorite TV shows.

BBB says what most people forget is that some of these “favorite things” are often used passwords or security questions. So you could be giving valuable information away for thieves to use if your social media privacy settings aren’t high.

BBB suggests you resist the temptation to play along with these viral trends if you’re concerned about someone stealing your personal information. It also encourages you to check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

If you are nervous that something you shared may possibly open you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

