Snowfall accumulation forecast in southern Colorado

This winter blast continues into our Tuesday morning with a few inches of accumulation overnight possible along the I-25 corridor. Here is your updated snowfall forecast through 8am Tuesday:

Colorado Springs: 2-5"

Monument: 3-6"

Woodland Park: 4-8"

Falcon: 3-6"

Fountain: 1-3"

Pueblo: Trace-2"

Canon City: 1-2"

Springfield: 1-3"

Snow accumulation is much more likely on trees and grassy areas as roads temperatures have remained too warm throughout the day. With overnight temperatures dipping into the teens it's likely roads will eventually become snow-covered.

Snow showers will begin to taper off early Tuesday morning with even some intermittent sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures still well below seasonal averages, only reaching into the high 30s in Colorado Springs and mid 40s in Pueblo.

This drying and slight warming trend continues on Wednesday with high temperatures back into the 50s in Colorado Springs with mostly cloudy skies. Unfortunately the unsettled weather returns for Thursday afternoon into Friday, bringing more snow chances back to central/southern Colorado.

