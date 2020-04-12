Royal Gorge Bridge and Park Hosts hosts it’s traditional Easter Sunrise Service on Facebook

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park showcased its annual Easter Sunrise Service virtually. The service started at 6:30 am on Sunday, April 12 via their Facebook page.

For decades, the park opened its gates to hundreds of guests on Easter morning to enjoy the beauty of the Royal Gorge, while participating in church service. This will be the first year the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park has hosted a virtual Easter Sunrise Service.

This year, Cowboy Preacher Grant Adkisson delivered the message, "The Funeral of Jesus." He recommended people sit back, relax and enjoy Easter Sunday from the comfort of their living room, kitchen table or back porch this year.

KRDO spoke with Peggy Gair, Human Resource & Public Relations Manager, at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, who says normally 600 - 900 people attend the service. Gair says, "I've been at the Bridge since 2000, and we've only missed two services. One was a blizzard and one was during the Royal Gorge Fire, back in 2013."

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is located 10 miles outside of Canon City, Colo., and has featured the Royal Gorge Bridge since 1929 and several attractions.