UCHealth nurse’s after-work routine dramatically impacted amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jessica Yoo, a nursing home supervisor at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, experiences dramatic changs to her after-work routine amid the coronavirus crisis.

For Yoo and other frontline hospital workers, a new normal sets in during the pandemic, as they fear infecting their loved ones and family members.

Yoo says, "Personally I can honestly tell you, it brings up mixed emotion. I knew when I signed up for nursing something like this was possible, but it definitely brings on anxiety and fear. You're scared that you potentially have the liability of bringing this home to your family, so that is very scary and very real."

Jessica Yoo implements a strict post-work routine that includes social distancing precautions and washing her hands to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Yoo no longer wears jewelry, including her cherished wedding ring.