Stay-at-home orders causing couples to have ‘quarantine quarrels’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – With 41 states under stay-at-home orders, more couples are spending time together at home while self-quarantining, which could result in conflicts, or ‘quarantine quarrels’.  

A survey conducted this week by TruePublic, asked surveyors aged 16-35 about their relationships and found:

·      57% think divorce rates will increase after outbreak

·      32% of young people are seeing their relationships get worse

·      15% are seeing their relationships get better  

TruePublic is a mobile opinion platform that surveys young Americans. 

