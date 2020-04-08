Stay-at-home orders causing couples to have ‘quarantine quarrels’

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – With 41 states under stay-at-home orders, more couples are spending time together at home while self-quarantining, which could result in conflicts, or ‘quarantine quarrels’.

A survey conducted this week by TruePublic, asked surveyors aged 16-35 about their relationships and found:

· 57% think divorce rates will increase after outbreak

· 32% of young people are seeing their relationships get worse

· 15% are seeing their relationships get better

TruePublic is a mobile opinion platform that surveys young Americans.