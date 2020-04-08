Increase in apartment move-outs due to COVID-19 could be followed by rent drop

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KROD) -- A booming time for property managers has turned stagnant.

Laura Nelson, the executive director for "Apartment List", says there has been a decline in move-ins at properties across the Pikes Peak region.

That, coupled with sudden move-outs by tenants who have lost their jobs amid Covid-19 related layoffs, has forced many property managers to reconsider their prices in order to up their occupancy rates.

"They may be hoping to attract new residents in the event that people are moving out who have lost their jobs, so they may be trying to fill available units," says Nelson.

But compared to other cities, the market in Colorado Springs hasn't taken the hardest hit.

"Military is our largest form of renters, so they do get an allowance for housing, so we aren't seeing as many people affected as maybe some of the larger cities," says Nelson.

Nelson says what's going to make or break properties is the end or extension of the statewide shutdown.

"Traffic doesn't pick up until school is out, so we may see traffic pick up earlier than normal," says Nelson.

Apartment List urges people who still have a job to continue to pay their rent, as this gives property managers more flexibility in working with tenants who have been laid off.