How to donate to southern Colorado food banks for Day of Hope

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic devastating the economy, many families in southern Colorado are struggling to stay fed. One in nine southern Coloradans are unsure of where their next meal will come from and one in six Southern Colorado children are at risk for hunger.

To help combat this growing problem, the KRDO Network, Care and Share Food Bank, and the Salvation Army are asking for your help to provide for these families during the National Feeding America Day of Hope, April 9th.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep donors safe, we are asking that you make a monetary donation; please do not go out to shop for food and potentially put others in harm’s way. By going to the following links and donating to either Care and Share or the Salvation Army, they’ll be able to buy the food themselves for our needy families.

Donate to Care and Share

Donate to the Salvation Army

All the money raised by donating through these links will go to providing food for Southern Coloradans.