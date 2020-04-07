Demonstrators show support for healthcare workers at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center is used to sirens. But on Tuesday night the noise was a little different.

Dozens of Puebloans drove straight up to the entrance and began laying on their horns and making noise. It was to show their support for the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Parkview. It was also meant to give courage to COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives.

There are currently 25 individuals being treated for the virus at hospitals in Pueblo.

"All the fire trucks the ambulances it just hit me. I had to just cry and give thanks to God for everything," said demonstration organizer Paul Montoya. "This is what we wanted to do. so that they are recognized for the job that they do every day. They are out here risking their lives for us."

During Tuesday's demonstration, several nurses and doctors came out to give their thanks to the civilians, police and firefighters who turned out to show their support.