Pueblo crime trends downward during COVID-19 pandemic

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police believe the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has led to a decrease in overall crime across the Steel City.

According to crime statistics provided by the Pueblo Police department, there have been 1,469 reported crimes in 2020 from January 1st to March 31st. Those numbers are down 4% compared to this time in 2019, and more than 10% lower than 2018's numbers.

The largest drop off is in the burglary category. There have been 66 fewer burglaries so far in 2020 than during the same time span in 2018.

However, Pueblo Police say they have seen more instances of speeding since the lockdown was implemented in March.