Unified Command Group Member tests positive for COVID-19

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials say a member of the Colorado Unified Command Group working at the State Emergency Operations Center tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

The staff member went through daily medical screenings and was not showing any symptoms until Saturday. After feeling sick, the staff member self-isolated.

That person later took a test for the virus, which returned positive for COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is conducting an investigation to evaluate the level of exposure in the SEOC.

Staff members at the facility were notified about the case. They were asked to evaluate whether or not they worked in the same area of the facility in the last 48 hours following public health guidance for possible exposures.

For the protection of all the staff members at the facility, the SEOC has a decontamination service clean the facility each night. The decontamination has been in place for the last two weeks.

