Peyton Manning donates blood at Children’s Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic saps hospitals of resources, they're calling on more people to donate blood; a pretty famous guy around the Denver area decided to answer the call and inspire others to do the same.

We can't all win a Super Bowl like Peyton Manning, but most of us can donate blood like him.

The former Broncos quarterback visited Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora on Thursday and made a blood donation.

If you are able to donate blood or platelets, call 720-777-5398 or find a Vitalant location or another blood bank closest to you. There's an even greater need for those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 as plasma antibodies might be helpful for future patients, according to Children's Hospital.