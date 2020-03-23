Hundreds line up for King Soopers job fair in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- King Soopers is hosting a two-day hiring event in hopes of getting some extra help managing the unprecedented levels of business that arose after the outbreak of COVID-19.
Hundreds of people lined up outside of the King Soopers off Constitution and Marksheffel for the event Monday.
Many say they had just been laid off from their jobs as a result of government-mandated shutdowns related to the virus. Some had already been applying to jobs before the outbreak of COVID-19 made its way to Colorado Springs.
The two-day hiring event is on March 23rd and 24th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of I.D. with them and apply at KingSoopers.com before they arrive.
Meanwhile Pelosi, etc are playing politics to get more pork in “their version” of a stimulus bill. All the while THEY and THEIR STAFF are still getting PAID while they care diddly squat for the US Citizens who aren’t.