Hundreds line up for King Soopers job fair in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- King Soopers is hosting a two-day hiring event in hopes of getting some extra help managing the unprecedented levels of business that arose after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of the King Soopers off Constitution and Marksheffel for the event Monday.

Many say they had just been laid off from their jobs as a result of government-mandated shutdowns related to the virus. Some had already been applying to jobs before the outbreak of COVID-19 made its way to Colorado Springs.

The two-day hiring event is on March 23rd and 24th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of I.D. with them and apply at KingSoopers.com before they arrive.