Feel-good bingo for self-isolation

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Self-quarantine can be a real downer, but a local community is turning it into an opportunity to practice doing good.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has created a 'bingo' board to encourage residents to engage with the community and the world at large -- even during self-isolation.

If you don't live in the Tri-Lakes area, the board can be adjusted for any community.

And if you'd prefer a checklist format, here are the tasks from the board: