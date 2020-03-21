Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:29 pm

Feel-good bingo for self-isolation

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Self-quarantine can be a real downer, but a local community is turning it into an opportunity to practice doing good.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has created a 'bingo' board to encourage residents to engage with the community and the world at large -- even during self-isolation.

If you don't live in the Tri-Lakes area, the board can be adjusted for any community.

And if you'd prefer a checklist format, here are the tasks from the board:

  • Post a "thank you" on an emergency service/medical social page
  • Complete a random act of kindness
  • Check in on a neighbor to see if they need assistance
  • Call 5 friends/family to see how they're doing
  • Share/retweet a business' post on your social media account
  • Participate in a virtual fitness class
  • Write an online review for a local service based business
  • Donate to a local charitable organization
  • Order from a local business
  • Write an online review for a local retail store
  • Pre-pay for your next hair/beauty service
  • Get some air on a trail
  • Get a take-out meal from a [local] restaurant
  • Sign up for a business email list
  • Buy a local restaurant gift card
  • Find a new charitable organization to follow on social media
  • Buy tickets for a future event/performance
  • Spring clean and find items to donate
  • Write an online review for a local restaurant
  • Complete a project you've been putting off
  • Order from a restaurant you've never visited
  • Share a positive social media post
  • Post a "thank you" for employees on a business social page
Coronavirus / Health / Lifestyle / Local News

Suzie Ziegler

Suzie is a digital content producer and reporter. Learn more about Suzie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply