Feel-good bingo for self-isolation
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Self-quarantine can be a real downer, but a local community is turning it into an opportunity to practice doing good.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has created a 'bingo' board to encourage residents to engage with the community and the world at large -- even during self-isolation.
If you don't live in the Tri-Lakes area, the board can be adjusted for any community.
And if you'd prefer a checklist format, here are the tasks from the board:
- Post a "thank you" on an emergency service/medical social page
- Complete a random act of kindness
- Check in on a neighbor to see if they need assistance
- Call 5 friends/family to see how they're doing
- Share/retweet a business' post on your social media account
- Participate in a virtual fitness class
- Write an online review for a local service based business
- Donate to a local charitable organization
- Order from a local business
- Write an online review for a local retail store
- Pre-pay for your next hair/beauty service
- Get some air on a trail
- Get a take-out meal from a [local] restaurant
- Sign up for a business email list
- Buy a local restaurant gift card
- Find a new charitable organization to follow on social media
- Buy tickets for a future event/performance
- Spring clean and find items to donate
- Write an online review for a local restaurant
- Complete a project you've been putting off
- Order from a restaurant you've never visited
- Share a positive social media post
- Post a "thank you" for employees on a business social page
