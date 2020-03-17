Hundreds of Cripple Creek casino workers out of jobs after statewide closures

News

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- This St. Patrick's Day, no one is feeling lucky in Cripple Creek.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis announced that all casinos in the state will be shut down for the next 30 days due to concerns over COVID-19.

The historic mining town now looks like a ghost town with the streets and casinos completely empty of people. Some pedestrians were unaware of the governor's order and were surprised when they weren't allowed inside.

“We were bummed," said Stephanie Lazano from Texas. "We were hoping to spend some money and win.”

According to state numbers from 2018, about 2000 casino workers in Cripple Creek will be without a job for the next 30 days. Rick Lays is one of them.

“I got the next 30 days off. I can only spend so much time doing my jigsaw puzzle before I go a little stir crazy,” Lays said.

Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth expects his town to take a big economic hit from this. He hopes it will be over sooner rather than later.

The only businesses that remain open in Cripple Creek are the mom and pop shops nestled between the casinos. Some owners tell KRDO their concern now is how long they'll be able to keep their doors open.

“You definitely get that fear factor,” said Jennifer Peet, the owner of Cripple Creek Candy. Peet says she has already seen business slow down and wonders what will happen if it stays this way.

“Worst case scenario, we are all going to be forced to shut down because there is just no revenue coming in," she said. "Hopefully, best case, those people who want to get out and do other things come in and see us and want to contribute to their local stores.”

Despite the concerns, residents say the Cripple Creek community is strong and will come together to help each other out as they have in the past.

Angie Trelstad, the client services director for Aspen Mine Center, says their services are still available to the public for those who need help filing for unemployment. Trelstad says they also have lunches for children who are out of school and need them.

For more information on the services provided by Aspen Mine Center, call (719) 689-3584.