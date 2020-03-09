Woman robbed at gunpoint in Old Colorado City neighborhood

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight Monday morning, a woman was and assaulted and robbed at her home on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Police say the victim had arrived at her home and was about to go inside when "she was confronted by three armed males."

The victim reportedly tried to escape before the suspects forced their way into her home on the 1400 Block of Colorado Avenue.

She was held at gunpoint while the suspects took items from her home before leaving in a gray sedan, police say.